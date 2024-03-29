Allu Arjun unveils his wax statue at Madame Tussauds Dubai, strikes iconic 'Pushpa' pose

Actor Allu Arjun and his family attended the unveiling event of his wax figure at Madame Tussauds Dubai on Thursday. Earlier, the actor, his wife and children were spotted at the Hyderabad airport as they left for the event.

Allu Arjun took to Instagram to delight fans with a picture of him alongside his wax statue. Both he and his wax twin can be seen striking the iconic Pushpa pose. He also matched his outfit with the statue, sporting the red jacket from Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.

Take a look at the post here: