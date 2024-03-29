Allu Arjun unveils his wax statue at Madame Tussauds Dubai, strikes iconic 'Pushpa' pose

Actor Allu Arjun and his family attended the unveiling event of his wax figure at Madame Tussauds Dubai on Thursday. Earlier, the actor, his wife and children were spotted at the Hyderabad airport as they left for the event.
Allu Arjun took to Instagram to delight fans with a picture of him alongside his wax statue. Both he and his wax twin can be seen striking the iconic Pushpa pose. He also matched his outfit with the statue, sporting the red jacket from Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.
The museum also shared a glimpse of the moment when the star met his wax self. “The big reveal! Allu Arjun meets his wax self at Madame Tussauds Dubai!,” the caption read.
However, his daughter Arha turned out to be the show stealer. In an adorable move, the little one mimicked the statue’s pose.
The clip was perfectly complimented by the tunes of the actor’s popular song, Butta Bomma, playing in the background.
The Pushpa star took to his Instagram stories to share moments from the launch. He called it a ‘milestone moment’ and expressed that he was happy to have his family by his side. He also thanked the team at the museum for their hospitality.
The work to build the statue began last year when the actor met with the artists behind the statue. Over 200 measurements were meticulously taken to sculpt the final wonder.
On the work front, Allu Arjun will soon be seen Pushpa 2: The Rule, a sequel to his previous blockbuster.