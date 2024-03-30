[PICS] Did you know Aamir Khan's ex-wife Reena Dutta turned baker for daughter Ira Khan's wedding?

Ira Khan, who got married to longtime boyfriend Nupur Shikhare earlier this year, took to Instagram to reveal an adorable detail about her wedding. The couple’s three-tier wedding cake was baked by none other than the bride’s mother Reena Dutta.
Ira shared a series of pictures that captured her mother in the process of baking the cake. “The OG crew + Cherise. No one else could have baked our wedding cake,” she wrote.
The final outcome was a gorgeous white cake adorned with flowers. Ira recalled how she glanced at her mother when she was being fed the cake by husband Nupur, to see Reena mouthing “Is it dry?” at her.
On November 18 last year, the couple got engaged in the presence of their close ones. In January, they registered their marriage in Mumbai before flying to Udaipur to tie the knot in a dreamy ceremony.
Ira shared glimpses from the wedding in a video that featured her parents walking her down the aisle, the couple’s sweet vows and other adorable moments. “It is difficult to put all the love and feelings of that day into words. Thankfully, we have this video instead,” she captioned it.
Ira wore a white gown for the wedding while Nupur looked dashing in his beige tuxedo. Post the wedding, Reena shared a heartwarming picture of Ira, Aamir Khan and herself. “I have your back always my baby girl @khan.ira Love you,” she wrote.
Ira was quick to reply with a comment that said, “I LOVE YOU MAMA!! I know, that’s why I feel safe.” This mother-daughter duo definitely has all our hearts.