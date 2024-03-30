[PICS] Did you know Aamir Khan's ex-wife Reena Dutta turned baker for daughter Ira Khan's wedding?

Ira Khan, who got married to longtime boyfriend Nupur Shikhare earlier this year, took to Instagram to reveal an adorable detail about her wedding. The couple’s three-tier wedding cake was baked by none other than the bride’s mother Reena Dutta.

Ira shared a series of pictures that captured her mother in the process of baking the cake. “The OG crew + Cherise. No one else could have baked our wedding cake,” she wrote.

The final outcome was a gorgeous white cake adorned with flowers. Ira recalled how she glanced at her mother when she was being fed the cake by husband Nupur, to see Reena mouthing “Is it dry?” at her.