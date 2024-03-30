Tamil actor Daniel Balaji passes away aged 48

Tamil actor, Daniel Balaji died of a heart attack at a private hospital in Chennai last night. As per media reports, the 48-year-old actor was rushed to the hospital after he complained of chest pain.
Soon after the news of his unfortunate demise broke, his admirers took to social media and offered condolences to the bereaved family. Reports further claim that Balaji pledged his eyes for donation after his death and the doctors have managed to fulfil his wish.
For the unversed, Daniel Balaji started his career as a unit production manager in Kamal Haasan's unfinished Marudhunayagam. He later stepped foot in the TV industry and starred in Chithhi with Radikaa Sarathkumar. In the show, his character was named Daniel which earned him the screen name, Daniel Balaji.
He marked his film debut with April Maadhathil. However, Balaji rose to immense fame with his portrayal of a police officer in Kaakha Kaakha directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon. He also starred in Kamal Haasan's Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu where he played the role of an antagonist Amudhan and received applause.
Balaji also tried his luck in the Malayalam cinema and made his debut with Black. The film was a comeback for actor Rahman and performed well at the box office. Balaji was later seen in negative roles in Bhagavan-starring Mohanlal and Daddy Cool opposite Mammootty.