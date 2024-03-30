Tamil actor Daniel Balaji passes away aged 48

Tamil actor, Daniel Balaji died of a heart attack at a private hospital in Chennai last night. As per media reports, the 48-year-old actor was rushed to the hospital after he complained of chest pain.

Soon after the news of his unfortunate demise broke, his admirers took to social media and offered condolences to the bereaved family. Reports further claim that Balaji pledged his eyes for donation after his death and the doctors have managed to fulfil his wish.

For the unversed, Daniel Balaji started his career as a unit production manager in Kamal Haasan's unfinished Marudhunayagam. He later stepped foot in the TV industry and starred in Chithhi with Radikaa Sarathkumar. In the show, his character was named Daniel which earned him the screen name, Daniel Balaji.