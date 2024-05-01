Ajith Kumar's wife Shalini gifts the actor a swanky new Ducati on his 53rd birthday

For the unversed, Ajith is an avid bike enthusiast and often takes to the road to explore the unexplored. His collection includes a BMW S1000RR, BMW K1300 S and Kawasaki Ninja ZX 14R amongst others. Last year, the actor was in the news for extending his love for bikes by gifting a BMW F 850 GS to a fellow biker.

Biker Sugat Satpathy had taken to Instagram to narrate the incident of taking a tour in Nepal with the actor. He further revealed that the duo cultivated a strong bond and later Ajith gifted him the super bike.

A part of his caption read, “He didn't think twice. He just wanted me to have this beautiful looking F850GS , capable enough to explore the globe. Words will fall short of the role this person has in my life but yes, we vibe the same tribe. He made me feel more like an elder brother who wishes only and only the best for me and expecting nothing in return.”