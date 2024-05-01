Kareena wishes 'Saba dearest' on her 48th b'day, shares throwback pics

Kareena Kapoor Khan, on Wednesday, showered love on her sister-in-law Saba Ali Khan on her 48th birthday, and dropped some unseen throwback pictures.

The actress took to Instagram Stories and shared two throwback photos with the birthday girl. Kareena's husband and actor Saif Ali Khan also features in one of the photographs.

Kareena penned a birthday note as well. It read, "Happy birthday Saba dearest...love you...God bless always."

Take a look at the post here: