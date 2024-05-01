Kareena wishes 'Saba dearest' on her 48th b'day, shares throwback pics

Kareena Kapoor Khan, on Wednesday, showered love on her sister-in-law Saba Ali Khan on her 48th birthday, and dropped some unseen throwback pictures.
The actress took to Instagram Stories and shared two throwback photos with the birthday girl. Kareena's husband and actor Saif Ali Khan also features in one of the photographs.
Kareena penned a birthday note as well. It read, "Happy birthday Saba dearest...love you...God bless always."
Daughter of cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and actress Sharmila Tagore, Saba, who is a jewellery designer, is the younger sister of Saif.
On the work front, Kareena was recently seen in Crew, a heist comedy film directed by Rajesh A. Krishnan. The film stars Tabu and Kriti Sanon in the lead alongside Kareena. Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma play pivotal roles.
The film hit box office and grossed over ₹147.61 crore worldwide to become the third-highest-grossing Hindi film of 2024 and the sixth-highest-grossing Indian film of 2024.
Next up, the actress will be seen in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again, with Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone as the lead actors. The film Singham Again is bringing back Rohit Shetty's heroes together from his cop universe.