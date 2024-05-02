Anees Bazmee on directing Bhool Bhulaiyya 3

A

I believe Bhool Bhulaiyaa is a very iconic film and there was always pressure to make a sequel after the amazing work done by Vidya Balan, Akshay Kumar, and our senior director Priyadarshan. When they approached me to direct the second installment I was worried and excited. The biggest directorial challenge in continuing a franchise is you have to make a similar film but not the same. If you make something completely new people would be like why this title; and if it’s the same then they would say we have already seen these before. So, we decided to not repeat the concept of psychological thriller and go forward with horror. For Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 we started brainstorming on the basic concept till it reached a point where I thought I, as an audience would enjoy this. Our aim is to present a cinema which has more comedy, horror, and music than the last part. Everybody is very happy with whatever we have shot till now.