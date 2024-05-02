Taapsee Pannu and Mathias Boe’s sangeet night was all things magic

Actress Taapsee Pannu and her longtime boyfriend Mathias Boe tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in March. The festivities were held at a venue in Udaipur, kept away from the public. However, pictures and videos from celebrations have been surfacing on social media after the wedding. Recently, the company that handled the decoration and design for her sangeet, offered a glimpse into the dazzling night.
The sangeet venue explodes with stunning light. Breathtaking chandeliers and shimmering fixtures create a truly magical atmosphere. “EXCLUSIVELY step into @taapsee & @mathias.boe Sangeet night! The entrance was all things magic mixed with stardust and love,” the décor company wrote.
“We created this entrance passage shimmering with twinkling chandeliers setting the stage for an evening filled with show lights, music and some crazy dance performances!,” the caption continued.
In addition to the lights, they also added more detailing with flower installations and sequined cushions, which accentuated the entire setup.
Earlier, videos of performances from the couple’s magical sangeet night had surfaced online. The lovebirds were seen swaying to the tunes of Bruno Mars’ Just The Way You Are, lost in their own sweet world.
Another viral video from the sangeet was that of the Pannu sisters setting the stage on fire with their dance moves. The duo tapped their feet to the catchy tunes of Le Gayi from Dil To Pagal Hai. While Taapsee wore a pink-hued pantsuit, her sister Shagun wore a light blue lehenga.
As glimpses from her wedding began making the rounds online, the actress revealed that she had no intentions of keeping it a secret, but she simply did not want to make it a public affair.