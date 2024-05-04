Bipasha Basu shares adorable video of daughter Devi and glimpses from her Mauritius vacation

Actress Bipasha Basu is embracing motherhood with open arms. She frequently shares heartwarming glimpses on social media, giving fans a peek into her adorable adventures with her daughter Devi. Recently, she melted hearts with a delightful video showcasing Devi's playful moments with both Bipasha and her husband Karan Singh Grover.
With her hair pulled back in a perky ponytail adorned with tiny pink clips, Devi looks like a doll who has come to life in the video. Her outfit is just as adorable, with a top that matches the pink of her hair accessories. She runs towards her parents, basking in the warmth of their hugs.
Bipasha has been enjoying a summer vacation in Mauritius with her family, taking to Instagram to share pictures and videos from her trip. In one of the videos, she can be soaking in the sunset with Devi and Karan by her side. The track Long Time Sun by Snatam Kaur plays in the background, perfectly capturing the peace that the video exudes.
The couple recently celebrated their anniversary and Bipasha posted a video to mark the occasion. It featured a trip down the memory lane, with special moments of the two through the years. “Happy 8th Monkeyversary My Love. Let’s never stop celebrating every day of our life together … now and forever,” she wrote.
For the unversed, Karan and Bipasha fell in love while working together in 2015 and tied the knot in 2016. Their wedding was a dreamy affair which incorporated both Bengali and Punjabi traditions and customs. The couple welcomed Devi in 2022.