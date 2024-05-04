Bipasha Basu shares adorable video of daughter Devi and glimpses from her Mauritius vacation

Actress Bipasha Basu is embracing motherhood with open arms. She frequently shares heartwarming glimpses on social media, giving fans a peek into her adorable adventures with her daughter Devi. Recently, she melted hearts with a delightful video showcasing Devi's playful moments with both Bipasha and her husband Karan Singh Grover.

With her hair pulled back in a perky ponytail adorned with tiny pink clips, Devi looks like a doll who has come to life in the video. Her outfit is just as adorable, with a top that matches the pink of her hair accessories. She runs towards her parents, basking in the warmth of their hugs.