Heeramandi's Cartwright, actor Jason Shah to star opposite Alia Bhatt

Actor Jason Shah, who has been getting a lot of positive response to his work in the recently released OTT debut of auteur Sanjay Leela Bhansali Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, will share the screen with Bollywood star Alia Bhatt and actor Vedang Raina in the upcoming film Jigra.

The film is based on the lovable bond of a brother and sister. For the film, Jason has to undergo physical transformation from his bulky avatar in Heeramandi to a leaner look.

A source close to the film said: "Yes, Jason has been roped in for the film and the actor has completed his part of the shoot and is in the dubbing stage. The role portrayed by Jason is bang opposite from his looks, and personality in Heeramandi. He will be seen in a very different look from what audiences are used to seeing him.”

“The character he is portraying requires him to transform his physique from a massive, bulky body to that of a lean college-going guy. This transformation is going to be a surprise package for everyone,” the source added.

Jason, who is currently in the news for playing Alastair Cartwright, a corrupt British officer in the series, has previously worked in films like Thugs of Hindostan and Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire.