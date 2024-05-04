Kareena Kapoor appointed as UNICEF India National Ambassador, says 'I am honoured'

After serving as UNICEF India’s celebrity advocate since 2014, Kareena Kapoor Khan has now been appointed as the National Ambassador for the organisation. In her role, the Bollywood actress will support UNICEF India in furthering every child’s rights. She will champion crucial issues like early childhood development, health, education, and gender equality for every child.

Excited about the new journey, Kareena Kapoor during the press conference shared, “There are few things as important as the rights of children, the future generation of this world. I am honoured to continue my association with UNICEF now as India’s National Ambassador.

“I will strive to use my voice and influence for vulnerable children and their rights, especially around early childhood, education and gender equality. For every child deserves a childhood, a fair chance, a future,” she added.

Speaking at the conferment event, UNICEF India Representative Cynthia McCaffrey said, “UNICEF is delighted to welcome Kareena Kapoor Khan as our National Ambassador building on her years of commitment to advance children’s rights. She has brought energy and impact through her support to several national and global campaigns."

The actress even shared a couple of photos with UNICEF officials on her Instagram handle. In one of the photos, Kareena can be seen signing on the ambassadorship and in another one, we spot her alongside four peer leaders appointed as Youth Leaders by UNICEF India.