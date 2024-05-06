'Happy 7th birthday my baby doll,' Dulquer Salmaan pens heartfelt note on daughter Maryam's birthday

Seems like celebrations are just not coming to a stop for actor Dulquer Salmaan! A day after he posted an emotional note to ring in his mom Sulfath Kutty's birthday celebrations, the actor has posted yet another heartfelt note on his daughter Maryam's seventh birthday.

The carousel of four pictures captures Maryam smiling with her Harry Potter themed cake, in a canding moment with an ice cream, playing a little pink piano and posing upside down for her dad's camera!

Dulquer also penned a heartfelt note with it, which reads, "Wishing my piano playing gymnast and the biggest potter head I know, the happiest birthday !!! Happy 7th birthday my baby doll ! Hope you have the most magical birthday filled with all your favourite things and tons of adventure."

The actor tied the knot with Amal Sufiya in 2011 and was blessed with a baby girl, Maryam, in 2017.

On the work front, the Sita Ramam star was last seen in the Malayalam film King of Kotha (2023), where he also served as a producer. Now, the actor is gearing up for the release of his next, Telegu film Lucky Baskar in July 2024.