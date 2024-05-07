Here's what the Bridgerton cast members wore to Met Gala 2024 ahead of Season 3 release

The highly anticipated season three of Bridgerton is set to premiere next week and to ramp up the excitement, stars Phoebe Dynevor, Simone Ashley and Jonathan Bailey graced the Met Gala red carpet this evening.
The Met Gala's theme this year, the Garden of Time, draws inspiration from a 1962 short story penned by JG Ballard. In the story, Count Axel and his wife find themselves besieged by an advancing army while residing in a grand villa, where they take solace in Mozart's music amidst a garden of crystal flowers. As the threat grows, Count Axel plucks time-reversing flowers from his garden until none remain. The evening's floral theme aligns seamlessly with the lavish world of Bridgerton.
Phoebe Dynevor, who portrays Daphne Bridgerton, the character through whom audiences were first introduced to the series, graced the red carpet in a stunning sheer soft pink Victoria Beckham gown adorned with delicate flower motifs and a graceful train. Her hair was elegantly styled in a bun, and she accessorised with diamond drop earrings.
Simone Ashley, known for her role as Kate Sharma in season two, dazzled in a striking black and blue Prabal Gurung gown featuring intricate sequin and leaf-like motifs. Meanwhile, Jonathan Bailey, who plays Anthony Bridgerton, Kate's love interest, opted for a custom Loewe ensemble. His cream-white double-breasted jacket with a black satin lapel, paired with black trousers, was complemented by two hand-painted metal peonies with a sugar crystal texture, perfectly in tune with the evening's floral theme.
The Bridgerton's upcoming season, set to be unveiled in two parts this summer, first one releasing in less than 10 days on May 16. Based on Julia Quinn's novel series, the show is renowned for its depiction of the Regency era in England. Season 3 will delve into the story of Penelope Featherington, focusing on her transformation and the complexities of her relationships, particularly with Eloise Bridgerton, all while concealing her secret identity as the notorious Lady Whistledown.