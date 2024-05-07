Here's what the Bridgerton cast members wore to Met Gala 2024 ahead of Season 3 release

The highly anticipated season three of Bridgerton is set to premiere next week and to ramp up the excitement, stars Phoebe Dynevor, Simone Ashley and Jonathan Bailey graced the Met Gala red carpet this evening.

The Met Gala's theme this year, the Garden of Time, draws inspiration from a 1962 short story penned by JG Ballard. In the story, Count Axel and his wife find themselves besieged by an advancing army while residing in a grand villa, where they take solace in Mozart's music amidst a garden of crystal flowers. As the threat grows, Count Axel plucks time-reversing flowers from his garden until none remain. The evening's floral theme aligns seamlessly with the lavish world of Bridgerton.