Allu Arjun sends best wishes to uncle Pawan Kalyan for success in his poll campaign

Telugu superstar Allu Arjun, who is awaiting the release of the sequel to his box-office juggernaut Pushpa, has sent his best wishes to Telugu star Pawan Kalyan ahead of his election journey.

On Thursday, Allu took to his X: “My heartfelt wishes to @PawanKalyan garu on your election journey. I have always been immensely proud of the path you've chosen, dedicating your life to service”.

He further mentioned, “As a family member, my love and support will always be with you. My best wishes for achieving all that you aspire for.”