Priyanka Chopra’s appreciation post for Nick Jonas: No one works harder than you

Actor Priyanka Chopra recently took to social media to shower her husband with appreciation. As her husband, Nick Jonas gears up to begin filming for his latest project Power Ballad.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Priyanka unveiled a new rugged appearance of Nick Jones as he was captured seated against the rocky terrain, in a stylish jacket. With a buzz-cut hairstyle, Nick was eyed off-screen, exhibiting a rugged charm in the photograph. She captioned the post, “Husband appreciation post: As I finish one, he starts one. The universe keeps us in sync. So happy to be reunited as he starts filming Power Ballad. Congratulations on your first day baby. There is no one who works harder than you. This is going to be amazing. (Star-struck, red heart and raise hands emoji) #johncarney #paulrudd @nickjonas. (Camera emoji) @anthnymandler for Spaceman.” She also tagged the location as Dublin, Ireland.