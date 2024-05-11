'Made In Heaven' actress Trinetra Haldar shares facial transformation, Dia Mirza calls her 'invincible'

Actress Trinetra Haldar, who was last seen in the streaming show ‘Made In Heaven’, has shared that she underwent facial transformation, recently. On Saturday, the actress took to her Instagram to share the news with her followers.

She shared a picture of her face wrapped up in bandages in a graphic design. Trinetra penned a long note in the caption as she called the process the ultimate step in her transformation journey.

She wrote: “Facial Feminisation Surgery (FFS) in Spain wasn’t just a vacation, chaotic sketches and diary entries on opioids FFS is one of many interventions a trans person may undergo to feel more alignment between body and gender identity. Other gender-affirming interventions may include gender-affirming hormone therapy (GAHT/HRT), gender-affirming genital surgery, etc. My transition is complete.”

She further said that she didn’t think this final step would happen anytime soon, but it has. “I did this by myself, for myself, and still can’t believe it. Transition to me is deeply spiritual, and not the stuff of tabloids and speculative nonsense. I haven’t talked about wanting FFS at all mostly out of fear of public scrutiny and judgement, but why shy away from something so important in this journey of accessing myself? Who cares what anybody thinks or believes? Truth be told, I’ve wanted this for a decade, and there were lots of reasons to wait. I ticked them all off one by one.”