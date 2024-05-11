Sonam Kapoor hops onto the 'Bow Gate' trend, pairs this adorable accessory with Indo-western attire

Sonam Kapoor, who is known to set fashion trends and win hearts with her style statement, on Saturday treated fans with new pictures flaunting her poised look.

Taking to Instagram, Sonam, who has 35.1 million followers, shared a string of pictures wearing an off-white coat with hand-embroidered microbeads and intricate lacework, paired with a matching ankle length micro beaded applique skirt by Studio Moonray.

Sonam opted for glossy pink lips, pink eyeshadow, blushed cheeks and thick brows. She kept her hairstyle middle parted, and half tied them with an off-white matching satin bow clip, leaving the rest of the hair open.

The look was rounded off with silver and maroon earrings, and maroon block heels. The post is captioned with a sun emoji. A fan commented: "Fashion icon for a cause", and another said: "Sooo beautiful".

Apart from praises by her fans, Sonam also received a loving comment from her mommy, Sunita Kapoor who even shared her daughter's stunning new look on her IG Story.

Take a look at the photos here: