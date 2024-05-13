Kalki Koechlin shares adorable pictures with daughter Sappho, reveals why new mothers should be clicked more often

On the occassion of International Mother's Day, many tinsel town natives shared cutesy clicks with their momma bears and some new celeb moms even treated us to adorable photos of their children. Amongst the lot was actress Kalki Koechlin who posted 'unkempt and raw' photos with her daughter Sappho.

In her caption, Kalki revealed that as a new mom, phones are always away since most of the time one is providing undivided attention to thier little ones. In such cases, whosoever is around the new mom should step up and capture her little moments of joy with her child.

She shared a couple of photos with Sappho where the two look their candid best and are just embracing each other's company.

A part of Kalki's caption read, "Mothers are doing a lot, I mean, a lot of caregiving in the first few years of their kids lives, and we rarely get photographed doing it, because the phone is in some cupboard on silent, or our kid needs undivided attention for large parts of the day, or one doesn’t think this moment is special cos it’s happening all the time, or we’re in our pyjamas all unkept and raw, or there’s simply nobody around to take the photo."