Karan Johar says ‘Dekhha Tenu’ song from Mr & Mrs Mahi 'carries the purity of love'

Bollywood multi-hyphenate Karan Johar, who last directed the hit film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, took to his Instagram on Tuesday to share about the song, which is very close to his heart.
KJo penned a heartfelt note, expressing, "This song is already echoing in all the hearts with just a small glimpse... and it carries on the purity of love that it did before... A song very close to my heart, soon to be yours from Mr. & Mrs. Mahi."
Karan is talking about the song Dekhha Tenu, which incorporates the verse Dekhha Tenu Pehli Pehli Baar Ve from the song Say Shava Shava.
The song, picturised on veteran Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji, is from KJo’s blockbuster movie Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, which was released in 2001.
Speaking of Mr. & Mrs. Mahi, the movie stars Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead and tells the story of a cricketer's wife who is coached by her husband.
In a social media post, director Sharan Sharma had spoken about the rigorous training that Janhvi Kapoor underwent for the film. The director recalled, “2021 vs 2024 … the first image was clicked in June 2021. Moments after I narrated the script of Mr & Mrs Mahi to JK I asked her to pick up a bat and take stance. As I clicked this picture I was proper scared … her stance was terrible … she knew nothing about the sport … how were we going to pull this off? … I then met 2 magicians @abhisheknayar and @vikrant_yeligeti who turned this impossible dream into reality.
"Extremely grateful that they came on board and took up this challenge! Super proud of JK’s cricketing skills we have managed to achieve in the film! Will post some more during the next few days about what all it took to get from Image 1 to Image 2," he added.
Mr. & Mrs Mahi is set for release on May 31, 2024.