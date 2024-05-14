Superstar Rajinikanth wraps the shoot for Vettaiyan; photo from the set goes viral

Speaking of the film, it was the superstar’s 75th birthday when the teaser was unveiled online. The film also features Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, Ritika Singh, and Dushara Vijayan.

Both Big B and Rajinikanth wrapped up the shoot a week ago in Mumbai. Looking their absolute best, the duo posed for a couple of clicks. In one of the photos, the two have been captured candidly as they are busy in a conversation and in the second one, you witness them sharing a laugh and hugging each other.

Last year, when the makers announced that Big B has joined the ensemble cast of Vettaiyan, Rajinikanth expressed his excitement and shared, "After 33 years, I am working again with my mentor, the phenomenon, Shri Amitabh Bachchan in the upcoming Lyca’s Thalaivar 170 directed by T.J Gnanavel. My heart is thumping with joy."