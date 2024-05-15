Mesmerising moves: 5 timeless dance performances by Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri Dixit Nene is Bollywood’s ultimate dancing queen and one of the most renowned and celebrated actors of the 90s. Today, the artiste celebrates her 57th birthday and on the occasion, let's take a look at six of her most iconic dance performances.
Ek do teen (Tezaab)
This song from the popular Hindi-language movie Tezaab shot Madhuri to fame and became an instant classic. Choreographed by Saroj Khan, this song features vibrant choreography and energy as Madhuri mesmerises the audience with her flawless dance moves and expressions. Even today, this track remains to be one of the most iconic dance numbers in Indian cinema.
Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai (Khalnayak)
This track is remembered for its choreography and Madhuri’s electrifying dance performance. Despite a lot of controversy surrounding the lyrics, Madhuri’s dance moves captivated audiences and established her as the ultimate dancing diva of Bollywood.
Maar Dala (Devdas)
Without Madhuri Dixit’s portrayal of Chandramukhi, Devdas is incomplete. And when talking about the film, how can we not mention Maar Dala? The song was choreographed by Saroj Khan very intricately and the expressions of Madhuri effortlessly convey the character’s emotions.
Didi Tera Devar Deewana (Hum Aapke Hain Koun)
This song is a perfect blend of fun and celebration, with Madhuri stealing the show with her vibrant energy and dance moves. Paired with Salman Khan, she effortlessly glides through each step, making it a memorable track for generations.
Ghagra (Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani)
Choreographed by Farah Khan, Madhuri Dixit made a special appearance alongside Ranbir Kapoor, and their chemistry lit up the screens. With energetic choreography, colourful costumes and Madhuri’s timeless charm this foot-tapping number effortlessly showcases her talent.
Story by Viksha A