Sara Ali Khan debunks common period myths
Sara Ali Khan, a dazzling sensation among Gen Z, known not only for her Bollywood prowess but also for sharing her personal journey is now the face of feminine hygiene brand Sofy. She shares her period experiences and debunks myths during a quick conversation.
What are your thoughts about pre-menstrual syndrome (PMS)? What is PMS for you?
Personally, it’s the intense moodiness, bloating, and ice cream cravings. I experience pangs of sugar cravings, which are, of course, due to magnesium deficiency. You should try spinach, which is not particularly tasty, but it really helps.
What would you like to change about the way society treats menstruation?
First and foremost, it is important to understand that menstruation is not an indicator of impurity. I believe it represents the pinnacle of femininity and fertility. I am thrilled to be associated with a brand that not only understands the needs of young girls but also educates and empowers others. Menstruation is the reason for everyone's existence.
Do you ever miss your workout?
I try not to miss my workout any day. I exercise daily, even when I am on my period, as it boosts my mood and helps with pain relief. I incorporate light cardio and yoga during my period days.
Any experience with unusual places where you had to change your pad or tampons?
I remember once we were travelling in Rajasthan for the shoot. So, I had to change my pad on the moving bus in the outskirts of Rajasthan.
What advice would you give to women dealing with PCOD and PCOS?
Firstly, identify the symptoms to make sure you are aware of the changes in the body, which may include weight loss and hair loss. Exercise regularly to minimise symptoms. Try to avoid binge eating and strive to live a healthier lifestyle. And, not to forget, remind yourself that the next day will be better.
Are there any period-related mishaps or memorable incidents you'd like to share with the audience?
I'm sharing this today all of my hits and favourite songs, such as Aankh Maare, Chaka Chak, and Haan Main Galat, were shot during my period days.