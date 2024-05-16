Kiran Rao's advice to aspiring writers: 'Do something that you resonate with'

Basking in the warm reception accorded to Laapataa Ladies, Kiran Rao has a message for all aspiring screenwriters: be on top of your game.

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of the 15th KASHISH Pride Film Festival, Rao said, "I always feel that there are some films that do well and some that don't. In order to be relevant, you have to make something that speaks to you as an audience."

A good story, according to Rao, is "something that you resonate with, something that you find interesting and important to talk about." She added, "If it is important to you, then you will never be irrelevant."

Speaking about the evolution of the audience, Rao said, "People's attention span is reduced because they have access to multiple screens and different types of content that are easily available."