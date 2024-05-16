Vicky Kaushal's dad wishes son on birthday with throwback pics

Actor Vicky Kaushal is celebrating his 36th birthday today. The actor has been receiving numerous birthday wishes from his fans, well-wishers and various Bollywood stars on social media.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Vicky’s father and veteran stunt director Sham Kaushal posted a throwback picture of the birthday boy from the sets of Asoka in 2001. Captioning the post, “Happy Birthday Puttar (son). Love you and proud of you. May God’s blessing be always with you. Always feel blessed to have you as my son. This photo was taken in 2001 on the sets of Asoka & only God knew that 23 years later u will be doing the sword fight in & as CHAAVA. Sab Rab di meher. Jor di jhappi (Everything is blessed by God, tight hug).