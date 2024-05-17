Singer Sunanda Sharma walks the red carpet and performs at Bharat Parv, Cannes Film Festival

Renowned Punjabi singer Sunanda Sharma known for her songs like Mummy Nu Pasand, Chandigarh ka Chhokra, made waves at this year's Cannes Film Festival, adding a touch of glamour and musical flair to the prestigious event.

Sunanda Sharma walked the red carpet wearing a white anarkali and dazzled with her sartorial elegance.

In addition to her red carpet appearance, Sharma attended the highly anticipated Bharat Parv, a celebration of Indian cinema and culture on the global stage, where she performed numbers like Meri Mummy Nu, Gud Naal Ishq Mitha and Ik Taara Bajda Ve. She rubbed shoulders with industry stalwarts and fellow artists at the event.

The talented singer was also invited to a private dinner with the Secretary of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B) of India, which spotlighted her growing significance as a cultural ambassador and representative of Indian arts and entertainment on the global stage.

"I am truly honoured to have been a part of the Cannes Film Festival this year," expressed Sunanda Sharma, adding, "Walking the red carpet, attending Bharat parv, and sharing a private dinner with esteemed dignitaries were incredible opportunities. I am grateful for the chance to have represented Indian music and culture on such a prestigious platform."

The singer, who completed her look with a maang tika and nose ring addes, "It is an incredible honour to represent my culture and roots at the Cannes Film Festival. Being here is not just a personal achievement, but a victory for the entire Punjabi community. I hope this moment inspires others to embrace and celebrate their heritage proudly."

(With inputs from IANS)