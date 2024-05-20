Cannes Film Festival 2024: Kiara Advani and Richard Gere pose for a perfect picture at gala dinner

After making a stunning debut at the 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival, actress Kiara Advani is yet again in the news for her attendance at the Red Sea Film Foundation's Women in Cinema Gala dinner on Saturday, where she was spotted posing with famous Hollywood actor Richard Gere.

The actress was wearing an off-shoulder corset gown, in the dual tone of pink and black, by Prabal Gurung at the dinner and later, her photograph with Richard Gere went viral. Richard was seen adorned in a black suite and smiling at the camera. Take a look at the picture: