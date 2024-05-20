Cannes Film Festival 2024: Kiara Advani and Richard Gere pose for a perfect picture at gala dinner

After making a stunning debut at the 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival, actress Kiara Advani is yet again in the news for her attendance at the Red Sea Film Foundation's Women in Cinema Gala dinner on Saturday, where she was spotted posing with famous Hollywood actor Richard Gere.
The actress was wearing an off-shoulder corset gown, in the dual tone of pink and black, by Prabal Gurung at the dinner and later, her photograph with Richard Gere went viral. Richard was seen adorned in a black suite and smiling at the camera. Take a look at the picture:
Taking to her Instagram handle, the actress also extended her gratitude on being a part of the Women in Cinema initiative. She shared a video of getting ready for the ngiht along with a video where she can be seen getting introduced. The Shershaah star captioned it, "Thank you @redseafilm and @vanityfair for inviting me to be a part of the Women in Cinema initiative. Deeply honoured and truly humbled to be amongst the honourees. An experience that will be forever cherished." Take a look:
The actress was last seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha in 2023, where she starred alongside Kartik Aaryan. She is gearing up for the release of her Telugu film Game Changer, co-starring Ram Charan. Directed by S Shankar, the film is a political action thriller.