Mumbai Lok Sabha Elections: Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone, Janhvi Kapoor and more cast their votes

Bollywood celebrities came out in large numbers earlier today to make their vote count in the Mumbai leg of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. While the likes of Malaika Arora, Kriti Sanon, her sister Nupur Sanon and others took to social media to flaunt election ink on their index fingers, Hrithik Roshan and his family and Anil Kapoor where spotted at polling booths.
Sharing a photo from the election outing, Hrithik wrote on Instagram, "Go vote. Make sure you have studied the candidates first. Know who you are voting for."
Other than the aforementioned celebrities, the shutterbugs also spotted Janhvi Kapoor, Konkona Sensharma, Suniel Shetty and Akshay Kumar who were among the early voters. Speaking to the press, the actors urged fellow citizens to exercise their franchise and vote without fail.
After casting his vote, actor R Madhavan shared a video featuring him and his wife, Sarita and urged his followers to cast their vote. They actor emphasised the importance of choosing the right leaders.
We also spotted Bollywood's power couple, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh twinning in a classic white shirt and denim combination. The actor was seen navigating his wifey, who is set to embrace motherhood in September this year, away from the crowd and towards the polling station.
Veteran actor Dharmendra and his wife, actress Hema Malini also cast their votes. While Dharmendra was clicked outside Jamnabai Narsee School in Juhu, Mumbai, Hema posed for the paps with daughter Esha Deol.