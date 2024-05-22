Celebs

Ghajini actress Asin's husband reveals Akshay Kumar had a plane on standby when she was about to have a baby

For the unversed, Asin is married to one of Akshay's closest friends and he played cupid for the couple
Ghajini actress Asin's husband reveals Akshay Kumar had a plane on standby when she was about to have a baby

Akshay Kumar, who has been making the news for his sweet revelations at Shikhar Dhawan's talk show, Dhawan Karenge, is in the news again. A couple of years ago, the actor played cupid to actress Asin and his friend, businessman Rahul Sharma following which the two got married 2016.

Speaking about the bond that Rahul shares with Asin, Akshay revealed, "He (Rahul) is madly in love with his wife, his child. It’s like he treats her like a goddess. We share a deep friendship. Sometimes we don’t speak for 2-3 weeks, but then we start from the same place again."

On the same talk show, they also played a small video interview featuring Rahul where he talked about the support that Akshay has shown for his family.

The businessman revealed that when Asin was pregnant with their firstborn Arin, Akshay was in touch with him throughout the day and even had plane on standby.

Ghajini actress Asin's husband reveals Akshay Kumar had a plane on standby when she was about to have a baby
Akshay Kumar, Shilpa Shetty, Vishal Dadlani and more urge Mumbaikars to vote today

Rahul shared, "When my daughter was about to be born, he kept calling me and saying, tell me when it happens. I said ‘yes, of course’. When she was born, he was the first person I called and said ‘brother, good news’, and he said ‘fantastic’.”

"He had kept a plane on standby since morning to get there as soon as she was born. Even before my family came, he was the first to come in and… This is a memory that I can never forget in my life," he added.

Rahul further shared that Akshay is his pillar of strength and whenever he ventures into something, he always thinks of the actor standing beside him.

Ghajini actress Asin's husband reveals Akshay Kumar had a plane on standby when she was about to have a baby
Akshay Kumar recalls how his time in Thailand taught him humility, opens up about son Aarav's 'simple' upbringing
Akshay Kumar
Asin
Rahul Sharma

Related Stories

No stories found.
X
Indulgexpress
www.indulgexpress.com