Ghajini actress Asin's husband reveals Akshay Kumar had a plane on standby when she was about to have a baby

Akshay Kumar, who has been making the news for his sweet revelations at Shikhar Dhawan's talk show, Dhawan Karenge, is in the news again. A couple of years ago, the actor played cupid to actress Asin and his friend, businessman Rahul Sharma following which the two got married 2016.

Speaking about the bond that Rahul shares with Asin, Akshay revealed, "He (Rahul) is madly in love with his wife, his child. It’s like he treats her like a goddess. We share a deep friendship. Sometimes we don’t speak for 2-3 weeks, but then we start from the same place again."

On the same talk show, they also played a small video interview featuring Rahul where he talked about the support that Akshay has shown for his family.

The businessman revealed that when Asin was pregnant with their firstborn Arin, Akshay was in touch with him throughout the day and even had plane on standby.