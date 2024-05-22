Jahnvi Kapoor shares behind-the-scene moments from 'Devara Part 1' with Jr NTR and Saif Ali Khan

Bollywood actress Jahnvi Kapoor gave a sneak peek into her character as Thangam from the film Devara: Part 1 starring Jr NTR as the lead.
On Monday, Janhvi Kapoor visited Delhi to promote her upcoming film Mr. & Mrs. Mahi, where Janhvi expressed her excitement among fans for eagerly anticipating the release of the highly awaited film Devara: Part 1. Directed by Koratala Siva, the film features Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi alongside Jr NTR in the lead role.
She also expressed her immense gratitude and excitement about being a part of Devara: Part 1, stating that, “My character is very entertaining. I had a great time on that set because the way those people carry out their work with love, the way they do it, the passion with which they do their work, their stories are so beautiful. They present every story with conviction. It is very unique, a different temperament, passion, attitude is there in their films. And I consider myself very lucky to have got this opportunity.”
On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor is eagerly awaiting the release of Mr. & Mrs. Mahi, directed by Sharan Sharma and produced by Dharma Production, marking her second collaboration with Sharan Sharma after their successful project Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. The film is set to release on May 31.