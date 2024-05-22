Jahnvi Kapoor shares behind-the-scene moments from 'Devara Part 1' with Jr NTR and Saif Ali Khan

Bollywood actress Jahnvi Kapoor gave a sneak peek into her character as Thangam from the film Devara: Part 1 starring Jr NTR as the lead.

On Monday, Janhvi Kapoor visited Delhi to promote her upcoming film Mr. & Mrs. Mahi, where Janhvi expressed her excitement among fans for eagerly anticipating the release of the highly awaited film Devara: Part 1. Directed by Koratala Siva, the film features Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi alongside Jr NTR in the lead role.