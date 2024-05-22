Manisha Koirala meets UK PM Rishi Sunak, shares photos from 10 Downing Street

Manisha Koirala, a prominent Nepalese actress known for her work in Indian cinema, particularly Bollywood, recently expressed her elation as she met UK PM Rishi Sunak to celebrate the 100 years of the friendship treaty between the UK and Nepal.

On Wednesday, taking to Instagram, she posted glimpses of her meeting with the UK PM. Manisha captioned the post, "It was an honor to be invited to 10 Downing Street to celebrate United Kingdom - Nepal relations and 100 years of our friendship treaty. It was such a pleasure to hear the Prime Minister @rishisunakmp speak fondly of our country #nepal. I took the liberty of inviting the P.M. and his family to come trek to Everest Base Camp."

She was pleasantly surprised to learn that most of the people present at the event had watched her latest web series, Heeramandi. “Can you believe that most of the attendees had seen #heeramandionnetflix and loved it? I was thrilled,” she added.

The actress picked a gorgeous silk sari with gold floral detailing all across. She paired it with a high-neck blouse and rounded the ensemble with a Saint Laurent shoulder bag.