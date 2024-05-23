Mithila Palkar returns to the world of audio shows with another series, only this time she essays a character from the Marvel universe

Every actor is akin to a comfort zone — be it a certain type of role, techniques or even artistes they work with. It’s the space where you feel at ease and can perform your best without feeling overly challenged or anxious. Stepping out and pushing those boundaries isn’t something actress Mithila Palkar, who voices Sofia in Marvel’s Wastelanders: Wolverine, shies away from.

“I’ve done an audio show before this (Little Things: When Dhruv Met Kavya) but that is a character that I have grown up with and it feels like my second skin. All of us know about these characters, whether through audio or video medium. Even if you wake me up in the middle of the night and make me shoot for Little Things, I’ll still be able to do it. But Sofia is a new character and I had to emote so many things just using my voice and that was challenging — from silences and expressing myself through breath and sighs to jumping and running. As someone who uses my hands very often even when I’m talking, to not be able to lean onto that visual aid and just express through voice was very arduous, very new,” Mithila begins.