View in my head: Priyanka Chopra reacts to Nick Jonas’ stylish Cannes appearance

Singer Nick Jonas recently performed at the 30th amfAR charity gala in Cannes, and his stylish look caught the attention of many on social media. His wife and actor Priyanka Chopra, who never fails to gush over hubby Nick Jonas, reacted to the post.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Nick posted photos of himself wearing a cream blazer paired with a white shirt, black pants and a bow tie at an event. In one picture, he posted casually with one hand on his waist. Nick captioned the post, “Was so honored to sing at @amfar last night. (Camera emoji) @nicoasgerardin,” and geo-tagged the location as Cannes, French Riviera, France.