Janhvi Kapoor supports reported boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya's mom's new television show

Janhvi Kapoor has sent her best wishes to Smruti Shinde, the mother of her rumored boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya, for the former's new television show Maati Se Bandhi Dor.
Despite rumours about their apparent romance, Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya continue to stir speculation on social media. The two, who are frequently seen together at events, recently showed support for Shikhar’s mother.
Smruti Shinde, who is scheduled to appear on an upcoming television show, Maati Se Bandhi Dor. Shikhar replied by wishing his mother the best in an Instagram Story and encouraging viewers to watch her show.
Janhvi Kapoor shared on her Instagram story, "So proud of you aunty @smrutishinde4271 (red heart emoji)." Also, encouraged her followers to tune in,"Ab shaam 7:30 baje aapka manoranjan jaari rahega, jab maidaan ki maati chhodkar aapka rishta khet ki maati se judega."
Fans are also intrigued by Janhvi Kapoor's recent fashion choice of wearing a necklace with the name 'Shikhu', which is rumoured to be a term of endearment for Shikhar. She wore the necklace at the Maidaan screening and shared these photos on social media, with Shikhar liking one of them.
Meanwhile, Janhvi is preparing for the premiere of her sports drama Mr & Mrs Mahi with Rajkummar Rao on May 31. The film, directed by Sharan Sharma, is Janhvi's second collaboration with Sharan and Rajkummar Rao.