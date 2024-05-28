Jackky Bhagnani posts video of wifey Rakul Preet Singh to celebrate 25 years of 'Biwi No. 1'

To mark the 25th anniversary of the cult classic Biwi No.1 — featuring Salman Khan, Karishma Kapoor and Sushmita Sen — Jackky Bhagnani shared a heartwarming montage video of his wife and actress Rakul Preet Singh on social media.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Jackky posted a video to celebrate the film produced by his father Vashu Bhagnani. The clips of their wedding featuring his wife Rakul Preet Singh. He captioned the post, “Celebrating 25 years of Biwi No.1 with my BIWI NO.1 (Hugging face and a red-heart emoji) Thank you all for loving the film all these years (Sparkle emoji) Would love to see enjoying your moments with your Biwi No.1 (hand heart emoji) #25YearsOfBiwiNo1.”