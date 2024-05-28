Jackky Bhagnani posts video of wifey Rakul Preet Singh to celebrate 25 years of 'Biwi No. 1'

To mark the 25th anniversary of the cult classic Biwi No.1 — featuring Salman Khan, Karishma Kapoor and Sushmita Sen — Jackky Bhagnani shared a heartwarming montage video of his wife and actress Rakul Preet Singh on social media.
Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Jackky posted a video to celebrate the film produced by his father Vashu Bhagnani. The clips of their wedding featuring his wife Rakul Preet Singh. He captioned the post, “Celebrating 25 years of Biwi No.1 with my BIWI NO.1 (Hugging face and a red-heart emoji) Thank you all for loving the film all these years (Sparkle emoji) Would love to see enjoying your moments with your Biwi No.1 (hand heart emoji) #25YearsOfBiwiNo1.”
After the post went live, it quickly received a lovable response from Rakul Preet Singh. She expressed her delight by exclaiming, “Awwwwwww !!!!!! You’re my number 1 (Two red-heart emoji).”
On the work front, Rakul Preet Singh will be seen in the action film Indian 2, sharing the screen with Kamal Haasan. This film is jointly produced by Lyca Productions and Red Giant Movies and directed by S. Shankar, who wrote the screenplay with B Jeyamohan, Kabilan Vairamuthu and Lakshmi Saravana. This film is jointly produced by Lyca Productions and Red Giant Movies.