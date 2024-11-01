Actress Dhanya Ramkumar opens up about what Deepavali and Kannada Rajyotsava mean to her as a proud Kannadathi!

While you might have been getting a lot of attention because you are the granddaughter of Dr Rajkumar, you have also faced undue trolling and pressure to behave in a certain way — how do you deal with it?

As an actor you have to be okay with the fact that you’re under the public eye and every move is being monitored and everyone is going to talk about what you’re doing and where you’re going and who you’re talking to — whether you like it or not. So, it’s up to us to maintain that sort of difference between our personal and public life and over the years I think, one learns to handle it better. About the hate and about the pressure — to each their own! If they don’t like me there’s nothing I can do about that. I can go about my job and someday if they like what I’m doing, maybe, they’ll appreciate it. For me, it’s just about the people that do appreciate my work. I want them to continue to support me. I want to be able to give them better performances so they can continue to root for me. That’s all I’m looking forward to.