Samantha Ruth Prabhu embraces Rajasthan’s beauty in new vacation photos

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who is awaiting the release of her upcoming series Citadel: Honey Bunny, recently enjoyed a tranquil getaway in Rajasthan’s scenic beauty. The actress shared a series of photos from her trip, capturing moments of relaxation, pottery sessions, and delectable meals.

Samantha was seen donning various outfits in the snaps, including one with the Tamil word Azhagi, meaning beautiful woman, often used to describe a girl with a radiant smile.

In the images, Samantha exuded joy and serenity, fully embracing Rajasthan's peaceful surroundings before her return to work. Sharing her experience on social media, the Kushi star captioned the photos, “A blissful few days. Now ready for a crazy November. How gorgeous is @sixsensesfortbarwara? A beautiful blend of old and new… Thank you for a wonderful experience!”