Samantha Ruth Prabhu embraces Rajasthan’s beauty in new vacation photos

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who is awaiting the release of her upcoming series Citadel: Honey Bunny, recently enjoyed a tranquil getaway in Rajasthan’s scenic beauty. The actress shared a series of photos from her trip, capturing moments of relaxation, pottery sessions, and delectable meals.
Samantha was seen donning various outfits in the snaps, including one with the Tamil word Azhagi, meaning beautiful woman, often used to describe a girl with a radiant smile.
In the images, Samantha exuded joy and serenity, fully embracing Rajasthan's peaceful surroundings before her return to work. Sharing her experience on social media, the Kushi star captioned the photos, “A blissful few days. Now ready for a crazy November. How gorgeous is @sixsensesfortbarwara? A beautiful blend of old and new… Thank you for a wonderful experience!”
On Friday, she also posted photos of exploring the beauty of nature, where she spotted a tiger, humorously captioning, “Witnessed the splendor of nature alongside half a tiger. PS. The last slide is the magnificent picture of the tiger.” Samantha was seen arriving in Jaipur, where she was photographed on a call at the airport.
Citadel: Honey Bunny, her upcoming web series with Varun Dhawan, is directed by Raj & DK. Varun stars as Bunny, a skilled stuntman, while Samantha plays a spy.
In a recent statement, Samantha shared her motivation for joining the series, noting, “It’s not gimmicky with high-tech gadgets. The world created feels very real, with relatable characters in extraordinary situations, which immediately drew me in. Setting it in the nineties was a brilliant choice.”
With an ensemble cast including Kay Kay Menon, Saqib Saleem, and Sikandar Kher, the series is set to premiere on Prime Video India on November 7.