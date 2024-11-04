5 Bollywood actors who kept audiences hooked with fierce villain roles in 2024

Bollywood in 2024 has been all about intense roles, stunning performances, and, most importantly, some unforgettable villains. Several stars have taken a leap into the dark side, giving us characters that are as captivating as they are chilling. This list shines a spotlight on five actors who completely owned their negative roles, adding depth and danger to their films while keeping fans hooked.
Jackie Shroff’s villainous streak continues, and he shows no signs of slowing down. After his impactful role as Omar Hafeez in Singham Again, Shroff is all set to thrill audiences again as Babbar Sher in Baby John. Directed by Kalees, the teaser of Baby John has already captured attention, with Shroff looking intense and menacing as a powerful antagonist. Fans are eager to see his gritty performance as he takes on a role that pushes boundaries and proves his versatility in delivering power-packed scenes.
Kamal Haasan, a legend in his own right, took on a complex villainous role in Kalki 2898 AD as Supreme Yaskin. This blockbuster not only added to his filmography but also highlighted his ability to adapt to challenging characters. Playing a villain in a futuristic setting, Haasan made a strong impact on the audience with his sharp portrayal of Supreme Yaskin, embodying a mix of charisma and menace that left a lasting impression. His performance added immense value to the film, solidifying him as one of Bollywood’s top antagonists of the year.
Arjun Kapoor took audiences by surprise with his portrayal of Zubair Hafeez, better known as Danger Lanka, in Singham Again. Known for his rugged charm, Kapoor’s transformation into a ruthless villain was both unexpected and engaging. The role allowed him to explore a darker side, bringing intensity and grit to the character. His scenes with the film’s lead Ajay Devgn were particularly gripping, adding an edge to the film that kept viewers on the edge of their seats. Kapoor’s turn as Danger Lanka is one of the reasons Singham Again has remained a top release this year.
R. Madhavan brought chills with his role as Vanraj in Shaitaan, a horror drama that took audiences by surprise. Known for his versatility, Madhavan’s dive into the character of Vanraj was both haunting and memorable. He brought a unique depth to the villain role, giving audiences a character that was as terrifying as it was captivating. Shaitaan showed Madhavan’s ability to adapt to intense roles, and he delivered every line and scene with conviction, making Vanraj one of Bollywood’s top antagonists this year.
Saif Ali Khan returned to villainy in Devara, after his unforgettable Omkara character, Langda Tyagi. Known for adding a nuanced depth to his roles, Saif’s performance in Devara brought a fresh spin to Bollywood villains. His portrayal balanced menace and mystery, giving the film an added layer of tension. Fans and critics alike appreciated his comeback to negative roles, proving he still has a flair for playing layered antagonists. Saif’s character in Devara cements his place among Bollywood’s iconic villains.