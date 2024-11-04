5 Bollywood actors who kept audiences hooked with fierce villain roles in 2024

Arjun Kapoor took audiences by surprise with his portrayal of Zubair Hafeez, better known as Danger Lanka, in Singham Again. Known for his rugged charm, Kapoor’s transformation into a ruthless villain was both unexpected and engaging. The role allowed him to explore a darker side, bringing intensity and grit to the character. His scenes with the film’s lead Ajay Devgn were particularly gripping, adding an edge to the film that kept viewers on the edge of their seats. Kapoor’s turn as Danger Lanka is one of the reasons Singham Again has remained a top release this year.