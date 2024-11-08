Hollywood power couple Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth embark on a new adventure with Experience Abu Dhabi

In a fresh partnership with Experience Abu Dhabi, Hollywood power couple Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky are stepping into the spotlight as global ambassadors to showcase the Emirate’s diverse and vibrant appeal. Their latest campaign encourages travellers to embrace the rich offerings of Abu Dhabi, where adrenaline-pumping adventures blend seamlessly with cultural exploration and serene relaxation. Experience Abu Dhabi is the destination brand of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi.
The two-year collaboration was announced with the release of an engaging campaign film that captures the essence of Abu Dhabi through the eyes of the couple. The video begins with a playful scene of the duo on set, yearning for a holiday and soon imagining themselves amid Abu Dhabi’s dazzling landscapes and attractions. Employing a mix of humour and action, the film builds up to a striking portrayal of the perfect getaway, inviting viewers to experience a destination “that has it all.”
Elsa shared her family’s excitement about discovering Abu Dhabi, noting how the Emirate provides a mix of thrilling activities and immersive experiences for all ages. "When it comes to family holidays, Abu Dhabi has it all. Whether it is for us as a couple or a family, every day here is a new adventure," she said. She praised the diverse activities Abu Dhabi offers, from theme parks and desert dune bashing to horse riding and surfing. "My kids have fallen in love with Abu Dhabi," she added, describing it as a “playground for all the things they want to do.”
For Chris, Abu Dhabi offers the perfect blend of excitement and relaxation, where memorable experiences abound. "We’re thrilled to partner with Experience Abu Dhabi. Abu Dhabi’s got everything we love all in one place," he said. Hemsworth described the joy of making memories with his family, recounting how the adventures they shared will stay with them for a lifetime. “We’ve loved everything about the culture, the people and the experiences. It’s a place where we can unwind, and relax, with the feeling of being at home,” he added, emphasising that Abu Dhabi has quickly become a beloved destination for their family.
The campaign film unfolds a scenic journey through Abu Dhabi, revealing a range of unique experiences from the couple’s perspective. From the excitement of kayaking around the iconic Louvre Abu Dhabi and the thrill of rollercoasters to tranquil sunset walks on white-sand beaches, the campaign highlights how Abu Dhabi caters to every type of traveller. The warmth of Emirati hospitality is woven throughout the experience, with the couple enjoying traditional Emirati cuisine and relaxing family moments along the beach.
With endless adventure opportunities and a welcoming atmosphere, Abu Dhabi invites every family to make unforgettable memories. The new campaign with Hemsworth and Pataky reinforces the Emirate's status as a must-visit destination, inspiring travellers to leave the familiar behind and embrace everything Abu Dhabi has to offer.