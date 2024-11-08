Hollywood power couple Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth embark on a new adventure with Experience Abu Dhabi

Elsa shared her family’s excitement about discovering Abu Dhabi, noting how the Emirate provides a mix of thrilling activities and immersive experiences for all ages. "When it comes to family holidays, Abu Dhabi has it all. Whether it is for us as a couple or a family, every day here is a new adventure," she said. She praised the diverse activities Abu Dhabi offers, from theme parks and desert dune bashing to horse riding and surfing. "My kids have fallen in love with Abu Dhabi," she added, describing it as a “playground for all the things they want to do.”

For Chris, Abu Dhabi offers the perfect blend of excitement and relaxation, where memorable experiences abound. "We’re thrilled to partner with Experience Abu Dhabi. Abu Dhabi’s got everything we love all in one place," he said. Hemsworth described the joy of making memories with his family, recounting how the adventures they shared will stay with them for a lifetime. “We’ve loved everything about the culture, the people and the experiences. It’s a place where we can unwind, and relax, with the feeling of being at home,” he added, emphasising that Abu Dhabi has quickly become a beloved destination for their family.