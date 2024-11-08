Parambrata Chattopadhyay on the second season of his horror directorial
Actor-director Parambrata Chattopadhyay’s horror web series, Nikosh Chhaya, is gaining immense popularity among audiences. We sit down for a chat with Parambrata on the new season of the series.
How did you continue the narrative after the first season?
That was the primary challenge we faced because chronologically, the events of Nikosh Chhaya take place before Parnashavarir Shaap. The changes we made from the original story were mainly to establish this continuation.
How have the characters evolved in this season?
The characters are more aware. They don’t come from a space of disbelief anymore; they are more mature, alert, and proactive.
What led you to bring Anujoy Chattopadhyay on board this season?
Anujoy’s character was always part of the original text. I was looking for an opportunity to work with him. After hearing some audio readings of his, I knew I wanted to cast him. Everyone was aligned with it. I think he is one of the most promising actors who has recently started working on screen.
How was the soundscape designed?
This is one of the top three best-scored pieces from everything I have directed so far. It has the best BGM. Nabarun Bose has outdone himself with the scoring. I wanted this to be an aural experience because of the medium — the OTT platform. Inside a movie hall, the atmosphere is set, but for OTT, it’s important to have an audio experience besides the visuals.
What attracts you to the horror genre?
I find the world of the unknown — especially things you can’t see — very fascinating. What interests me is the existence of another world, and beings, creatures, and existences crossing over to our world, which is what creates horror.
In the context of India, and Bengal especially, we have had a long history of complex rituals and beliefs. The way Shaktism is practised in Bengal is something that a lot of North Indians find hard to identify with. That’s why it is often called Bengal ka kaala jaadu. It’s very hard for some people to imagine that the Goddess we bow down to is so ferocious — she has her tongue out, takes meat and alcohol as offerings, wears human skulls as ornaments, is on a rampage, and has some not-so-pretty beings under her wings. But when these beings come to harm us, we invoke her. This duality is something not everyone can process.
What are your upcoming works?
As an actor, Sattyi Bole Sattyi Kichu Nei, Asukh Bishuk, Sonar Kellaye Jawker Dhawn, Gulabi, Khakhee Season 2. As a director, Ae Raat Tomar Amar, Abar Hawa Bodol, and Ekhane Ondhokar, where I act too.