Parambrata Chattopadhyay on the second season of his horror directorial

I find the world of the unknown — especially things you can’t see — very fascinating. What interests me is the existence of another world, and beings, creatures, and existences crossing over to our world, which is what creates horror.

In the context of India, and Bengal especially, we have had a long history of complex rituals and beliefs. The way Shaktism is practised in Bengal is something that a lot of North Indians find hard to identify with. That’s why it is often called Bengal ka kaala jaadu. It’s very hard for some people to imagine that the Goddess we bow down to is so ferocious — she has her tongue out, takes meat and alcohol as offerings, wears human skulls as ornaments, is on a rampage, and has some not-so-pretty beings under her wings. But when these beings come to harm us, we invoke her. This duality is something not everyone can process.