Surangana Bandyopadhyay and Gaurav Chakrabarty speak to indulge on their latest release 'Nikosh Chhaya'
Following the phenomenal success of Parambrata Chattopadhyay’s Parnashavarir Shaap, lead on-screen pair Surangana Bandyopadhyay and Gaurav Chakrabarty reprise their roles as Mitul and Amiyo for the second season Nikosh Chhaya. We speak to them about their characters progress in the latest instalment.
How has your past experience with the supernatural transform your characters this season?
Surangana: The events of this season don’t directly affect us, unlike last time when I was possessed. There’s a stronger bond between the characters now. I’m directly aiding Bhadhuri Moshai and more open to the supernatural, given my past experience. Also, Mitul and Amiyo are now married, which adds another layer to their relationship.
Gaurav: Amiyo went through intense trauma last season, so he’s more inclined to believe this time around. But while last season’s events felt personal, this season they’re more professional for him. His sensitivity has definitely heightened.
Did the series and its genre influence you in your personal lives?
Surangana: I’ve prepared for the role but haven’t been personally affected. There’s something in me that still says, “Don’t believe in this.” I’m particular about whom or what I trust. But I can’t deny the genre’s rich history, and I fully trust the director’s vision.
Gaurav: Not really. This genre has never particularly intrigued me. I’ve realised that there’s a lot I don’t understand, but I shouldn’t dismiss it simply because I don’t believe in it.
What did you find most challenging during the shoot?
Surangana: Believing in the supernatural is tough. Sometimes you’re looking at a wall, acting as though a shadow just passed. It’s challenging to evoke fear without accidentally making people laugh, so we were mindful of creating an authentic sense of horror.
Gaurav: Imagining things that aren’t visible was challenging for me. Since you can’t see a ghost, you rely heavily on the director’s brief. Here, the vision rests entirely in the director’s hands, so as actors, we need to be adaptable and follow that guidance.
Any horror stories you grew up with?
Surangana: I remember a story about someone cooking with a hand that stretched unnaturally long, and my grandmother’s warning to always tie up my hair before going out.
Gaurav: I grew up with Thakumar Jhuli tales.
Tell us about your upcoming projects.
Surangana: Putul Naacher Itikotha, and new songs and singles.
Gaurav: Sonar Kellaye Jawker Dhon, and Mitin Mashi.