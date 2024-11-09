Bhumi Pednekar reveals the key qualities she seeks in a partner

In a candid chat with Kusha Kapila on the show Tinder Swipe Ride, actress Bhumi Pednekar opened up about the qualities she values most in a partner. The actress, known for her roles in Dum Laga Ke Haisha and Bala, revealed that kindness is the most attractive trait she seeks in someone. For Bhumi, true beauty isn't about appearance but how a person treats others.

When asked about the ideal characteristics of a partner, Bhumi shared, “At this point in my life, I truly want someone who is kind, who treats people well, and is proud of what I do. It’s so important for a partner to take pride in your achievements.”

For Bhumi, kindness trumps physical attraction, whether it’s about respecting others or supporting each other’s goals. As for the ultimate hero in her love story, she cited Shah Rukh Khan’s iconic character, Aman, from Kal Ho Naa Ho as the perfect example of love, care and selflessness.

The Bala actress also spoke about the importance of self-acceptance in fostering meaningful connections. She shared a refreshing perspective on dating, emphasising that staying true to oneself, taking time and enjoying the process are key to building lasting relationships.

In her downtime, Bhumi has been soaking up the sun on a beach holiday in Goa with friends Rhea Kapoor and her husband, Karan Boolani. She has been sharing glimpses of her vacation with fans, from relaxing by the pool to savoring delicious meals and enjoying the scenic beaches.

On the work front, Bhumi will soon be seen in Mere Husband Ki Biwi, directed by Mudassar Aziz, alongside Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh. She is also set to star in Netflix’s upcoming romance series The Royals, which features an ensemble cast including Ishaan Khatter, Zeenat Aman, Nora Fatehi and Milind Soman.