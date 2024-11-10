Pamela Anderson discusses her career and struggles with watching herself on screen

Hollywood star Pamela Anderson recently revealed her difficulty in watching herself on the big screen. The 57-year-old actress, famous for her role as C.J. Parker in the 1990s hit series Baywatch, will next be seen in the drama The Last Showgirl, where she plays Shelley, a seasoned showgirl.

In an interview, Pamela shared, “It’s the first time I had seen myself up on a big screen doing a movie.” When asked if starring on the big screen was a lifelong dream, she admitted, “I’m not sure what my dreams were. I was always an imaginative child but too shy to pursue those dreams when I was younger. As I got older, I became more curious, and that led me to start working on it. But my life took a different direction.”

Looking back on her career, Pamela said that she feels content with where she is, describing this phase as ‘the beginning’ of her journey. “I feel like this is what I'm meant to do, and I hope to do more. This really feels like the start of my career,” she said.

The actress, who was became a global star due to her Baywatch fame, also reflected on her past shyness. She previously confessed to being ‘painfully shy’ as a child, and explained in an interview that the public's perception of her often didn't align with reality. “I wouldn’t even wear a bathing suit… I knew I had to push myself past my comfort zone,” she revealed.

Pamela's career includes starring roles in series like V.I.P. and Stacked, and films such as Barb Wire, Borat, and The Last Showgirl. Anderson also starred in her own reality series, Pam: Girl on the Loose, among others.