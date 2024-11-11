Shriya Pilgaonkar joins ALT EFF 2024 as Goodwill Ambassador

Shriya Pilgaonkar is back as the Goodwill Ambassador for the All Living Things Environmental Film Festival (ALT EFF) in 2024, reinforcing her commitment to environmental advocacy. Known for her impactful roles on screen and her dedication to environmental protection, Shriya’s return to ALT EFF brings to light her deep connection to the cause and gives this year’s festival added momentum in its mission to inspire change.

Shriya’s journey with ALT EFF began in 2023, where she first took on the ambassador role, supporting the festival’s efforts to raise awareness on critical environmental issues. Sharing her excitement about her continued role, Shriya said, “It’s an honour to return as ALT EFF’s Goodwill Ambassador. This festival is close to my heart because it genuinely addresses pressing environmental issues. The ALT EFF team does amazing work bringing stories that cover topics from wildlife conservation to climate change, and I’m truly inspired by their dedication.”

The 2024 edition of ALT EFF promises a diverse selection of films and documentaries addressing today’s urgent environmental challenges. With Shriya’s support, the festival aims to reach wider audiences, encouraging viewers to reflect on conservation and sustainability. Through her role, Shriya brings attention to the power of storytelling in uniting communities for environmental causes. Her influence as a public figure is set to boost ALT EFF’s impact, inviting people from all backgrounds to engage in conversations about the planet’s future and to support actions for a healthier Earth.