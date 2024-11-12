Avneet Kaur meets Tom Cruise on ‘Mission: Impossible’ set, shares her excitement on social media

Actress Avneet Kaur surprised her fans with an exciting encounter: a visit to the set of Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning and a meeting with the legendary Tom Cruise himself. Avneet shared photos and a video of her experience on Instagram, expressing her awe and admiration for the Hollywood star.

In the photos, Avneet and Tom can be seen smiling and engaging in conversation. A video captured the moment they met, with Avneet greeting Tom with folded hands before shaking his hand. The actress, dressed in a chic black outfit with a white shirt and her hair tied in a bun, looked radiant alongside the action star, who sported a casual blue t-shirt and black pants.