Manoj Mitra, legendary thespian, passes away at 85

Veteran thespian and actor Manoj Mitra, known for his exceptional contribution to Bengali theatre and cinema, passed away on Tuesday morning around 08.50 am due to age-related ailments at a city hospital. He was 85. Manoj Mitra will be taken to Rabindra Sadan at 3 pm this afternoon, where admirers and well-wishers can pay their final respects. He is survived by his wife and daughter, who mourn the loss of a beloved husband and father.
Manoj Mitra’s artistry and unique presence on stage and screen earned him immense respect and admiration throughout his career. Known for his performances in iconic films such as Tapan Sinha’s Banchharamer Bagan and Satyajit Ray’s Ghare Baire and Ganashatru, he brought unforgettable characters to life. His impact on the Bengali cultural landscape remains unparalleled, with his work leaving an indelible mark on audiences.
With Manoj Mitra’s passing, Bengal has lost a pillar of its theatre and cinematic heritage. His contributions, which enriched the lives of many, will be remembered and cherished for generations to come.