Manoj Mitra, legendary thespian, passes away at 85

Veteran thespian and actor Manoj Mitra, known for his exceptional contribution to Bengali theatre and cinema, passed away on Tuesday morning around 08.50 am due to age-related ailments at a city hospital. He was 85. Manoj Mitra will be taken to Rabindra Sadan at 3 pm this afternoon, where admirers and well-wishers can pay their final respects. He is survived by his wife and daughter, who mourn the loss of a beloved husband and father.