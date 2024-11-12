Suniel Shetty shares photos with Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal, says ‘Dhoom Dhadaka orchestra is back!’

Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty posted photos with his Hera Pheri co-stars Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal, announcing the return of the beloved ‘Dhoom Dhadaka Orchestra’.
Suniel and Paresh joined Akshay for the 16th Akshay Kumar Kudo International Tournament. Sharing a video montage on Instagram, Suniel showed three photos of the trio as they boarded a chartered plane and arrived at the event.
“The Dhoom Dhadaka Orchestra is Back!!! But no Hera Pheri this time…just all-out Kudo Action! Off to the 16th Akshay Kumar Kudo International Tournament!” he captioned the post.
The “Dhoom Dhadaka Orchestra” reference harks back to Hera Pheri's second instalment, released in 2006, featuring the song Aye Meri Zohra Jabeen with Suniel, Akshay, and Paresh alongside Rimi Sen, Bipasha Basu, Sanjay Mishra, Rajpal Yadav, and Johnny Lever.
Originally released in 2000 and directed by Priyadarshan, Hera Pheri quickly became a cult classic. The comedy centres on two tenants, Raju and Shyam, and their landlord, Baburao Ganpatrao Apte, who stumble upon a ransom call and devise a plan to claim the money.
The 2006 sequel continued the trio’s misadventures as they face new challenges. Today, it’s widely regarded as a comedy milestone and one of Bollywood’s most celebrated sequels.