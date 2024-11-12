Suniel Shetty shares photos with Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal, says ‘Dhoom Dhadaka orchestra is back!’

Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty posted photos with his Hera Pheri co-stars Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal, announcing the return of the beloved ‘Dhoom Dhadaka Orchestra’.

Suniel and Paresh joined Akshay for the 16th Akshay Kumar Kudo International Tournament. Sharing a video montage on Instagram, Suniel showed three photos of the trio as they boarded a chartered plane and arrived at the event.

“The Dhoom Dhadaka Orchestra is Back!!! But no Hera Pheri this time…just all-out Kudo Action! Off to the 16th Akshay Kumar Kudo International Tournament!” he captioned the post.