Anne Hathaway thanks fans for giving her ‘space to grow’ in a heartfelt 42nd birthday message

Anne Hathaway expressed gratitude to her followers for their support and ‘space to grow’ as she celebrated her 42nd birthday. The Oscar-winning actress shared a heartfelt message on Instagram, writing, “To every mindful, demure person here (all of you, of course): thank you for the gift that was 41! And to everyone who has ever shown me grace: thank you so much for the help and space to grow.”

She playfully added, “Hope to see you on the dance floor soon!” Her message was paired with a video of her waving from bed, along with highlights from the past year, including her appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show and clips from film festivals and premieres, according to reports.