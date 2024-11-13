Mira Rajput shares an adorable post for husband Shahid Kapoor

Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor are the epitome of modern romance, blending effortless charm with a deep, genuine bond that fans can’t help but admire. Sharing a glimpse of their journey, Mira recently posted a heartfelt picture with Shahid on Instagram, accompanied by a touching caption expressing her love for him.

In the photo, Mira looked stunning in a blue and gold saree, paired with minimal makeup and delicate earrings. Her open hair and radiant smile added to her elegance as she posed on a chair. Beside her, Shahid leaned in for the selfie, exuding charm in a traditional kurta.

While their love-filled picture captured hearts, it was Mira’s caption that truly stole the spotlight. She reminisced about their first meeting when Shahid sported blue hair for his role as Tommy Singh in the 2016 film Udta Punjab. Reflecting on how she fell for him, Mira expressed her excitement for their shared journey ahead.

She wrote, “When a crazy blue-haired boy called Tommy came into my life. And the high he brought along was a love like no other. Love of my life, from bun to bald and back to who knows what next!”