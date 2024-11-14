British actor Timothy West passes away aged 90

British actor Timothy West, known for his powerful portrayals in classic Shakespearean roles like King Lear and Macbeth and beloved for his recent boating adventures with his wife, actress Prunella Scales, has passed away at age 90.

In a statement released Wednesday, his children, Juliet, Samuel, and Joseph, shared that West died “peacefully” in his sleep, surrounded by family and close friends. "After a long and extraordinary life on and off the stage, our darling father passed away," they wrote.

West’s career spanned decades on stage and screen, showcasing his versatility as a leading actor in a wide array of roles. He notably portrayed characters like Falstaff in a 1996 production of Henry IV, performing alongside his son Samuel, who played Prince Hal. Other standout roles included Claudius in a 1977 production of Hamlet, with Derek Jacobi in the title role.

West’s work in British television also kept him in the public eye, with appearances in beloved soap operas Coronation Street and EastEnders.

Born in Bradford, England, West launched his London stage career in 1959, later joining the Royal Shakespeare Company. On television, he appeared in adaptations of Dickens’ Bleak House and Hard Times, and in Brass, where he portrayed a ruthless businessman. He also portrayed Winston Churchill in three productions, including From Churchill and the Generals (1979).

West was appointed a Commander of the Order of the British Empire in 1984. He was married to Prunella Scales, widely recognised for her role as Sybil Fawlty in Fawlty Towers, for 61 years. The couple shared their love for narrowboating in Great Canal Journeys, which documented Scales' battle with dementia.

The Carers Trust praised West for his dedication as Scales’ caregiver, while the Canal & River Trust honoured him as an inspiring boating advocate.