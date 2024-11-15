Ganesh Venkatram on his transformative fitness journey: Yoga, nutrition, and inner wellness

“The body is your temple. Keep it pure and clean for the soul to reside in,” said the ace yoga guru BKS Iyengar. Actor and model Ganesh Venkatram is someone who swears by this philosophy, and in a candid conversation with Indulge, he shares his transformative journey towards fitness and well-being.

So, how did your fitness journey begin?

It all started during my teenage years. Like most people, I was drawn to fitness because I wanted to look good—be muscular, wear my favourite T-shirts, and feel confident. But over time, I realised that true fitness isn’t just about the way you look; it’s about how you feel inside. Wellness is a combination of a fit body, mind, and soul.

Give us a glimpse into your fitness regimen.

As an actor, my fitness routine is tailored to my profession. In the past, people focused predominantly on building muscle mass at the gym, but today, the emphasis is on functional fitness—being able to lift your body weight. I incorporate a lot of bodyweight exercises like calisthenics into my routine. I work on my strength and endurance, focusing on key areas like biceps, triceps, and chest. I do strength training once a week, while the rest of the days are dedicated to endurance training. On other days, I make sure to do yoga, which I consider an essential part of my fitness routine.

You’ve really embraced yoga. Can you tell us more about that?

Yoga, to me, is the ultimate workout because it covers strength, endurance, and flexibility, all in one. It’s not just about physical postures; it’s about becoming an “energy mechanic”— learning how to move and control the energy in your body. With age and a busy lifestyle, energy blocks build up in the body. Yoga’s stretches help release these blocks, promoting recovery and rest. It’s a holistic approach that strengthens both the body and the mind.

What about your diet?

Nutrition is the key. You need to ensure you’re providing your body with the right nutrients. While I pay attention to my calorie intake, I also ensure I’m getting enough vitamins and minerals. Sometimes, even a well-balanced diet might fall short, so I do supplement with calcium and multivitamins to fill in any gaps. It’s all about fuelling your body well for optimal performance.

How has your journey from physical fitness to inner wellness evolved?

Over the years, I’ve realised that fitness is not just about the body—it’s also about the mind. Stress can affect your performance at the gym or even lead to injury. That’s when I incorporate meditation or pranayama (breathing exercises) to calm my mind. I’ve been into meditation for years, even before I took part in Bigg Boss Tamil Season 1. Life is transient, and yoga teaches us graceful acceptance. That’s why, during Bigg Boss, I stayed calm and didn’t let external factors affect my peace of mind.

Have you made any changes to your workout routine as you’ve gotten older?

Age doesn’t really dictate my fitness routine. What I focus on is constantly seeking the most effective way to train. Experience is my greatest teacher, and sometimes, trial and error helps me discover what works best for my body. I’m always evolving in my journey. Most importantly, I avoid comparing myself to others. My goal is to understand myself better and continue becoming the best version of me.

