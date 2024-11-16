Nagarjuna’s motivation mantra: I’m relevant, still ticking

Over the years, Nagarjuna Akkineni has built a brand that stands for quality, innovation, and resilience. Known for his iconic roles in films like Siva, Geethanjali, Annamayya, Manmadhudu, and Ninne Pelladatha, Nagarjuna continues to remain a force to be reckoned with in the Indian film industry. As he takes on new roles and explores new avenues in cinema, television, and OTT, Nagarjuna remains one of the most beloved actors of his generation.

With a career spanning several decades, Nagarjuna has not only earned critical acclaim for his exceptional acting skills but has also played a pivotal role in shaping the entertainment landscape through his production ventures. From his early days as the son of the legendary actor Akkineni Nageswara Rao to becoming one of the most respected and influential figures in the Telugu film industry, Nagarjuna’s journey is one of passion, versatility, and relentless dedication to his craft.

In an exclusive interview with CE, the actor par excellence opens up about his journey in cinema and much more, offering insights into his evolving career and his perspective on life beyond the silver screen. Excerpts.

If you have to describe your decades-long journey in movies, how would you do it?

It’s been a very fruitful and satisfying journey, though not without its challenges. I’m always seeking new, fulfilling experiences. Every year has been interesting — never boring. There have been happy years, sad years, but never a dull moment.

You’ve worked in a variety of genres, from action to drama and comedy. Is there any particular genre you enjoy working in the most?

I’ve always had this habit of exploring new genres and working with fresh, young talent. Although I’ve often been typecast as an action hero, I enjoy romance and entertaining genres as well. I love subtle comedy — the witty lines, the sarcasm, and the one-liners. That said, I do enjoy watching action movies, but I prefer when the violence isn’t excessive. There should always be a balance.

How do you approach preparing for a role?

Over the years, my process has evolved. The moment I accept a role, it starts playing in my mind, even when I’m not working. I’m constantly thinking about it — when I see someone, I might think, “That person’s clothes could work for the character,” or “That mannerism could be interesting.” I start mentally preparing and working on these details. But ultimately, it’s the director’s vision that shapes the character.

I always make it a point to have a conversation with the director to understand what he expects from me. This is crucial, because it’s his vision that will be realised on screen. Once I understand that, I start shaping the role in a way that aligns with my own comfort and sensibilities, tweaking it to make it feel authentic to me.

You’ve worked with many talented directors. Are there any filmmakers with whom you feel a unique creative synergy, and what makes that collaboration special?

In my early days, I was very comfortable working with Ram Gopal Varma. We had a great rapport, and his creative genius made our collaborations effortless. Although I haven’t worked with him recently, those experiences were some of the most comfortable and productive for me. I’ve also had the privilege of working with many talented directors, one of whom is K Raghavendra Rao. I worked with him on some of my biggest hits like Annamayya and Sri Ramadasu. His deep understanding of Telugu culture and mindset helped me connect with the audience in a very authentic way.

I’ve always been able to get along with almost every director I’ve worked with, and I’ve never had any issues on set.

You’ve worked in both Telugu cinema and Bollywood. Are there significant differences in the way the industries function or approach filmmaking?

The basic style and roots of filmmaking are the same across industries; the cultural nuances are what differ. Just like there are cultural differences between Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil, and Kannada cinema, each has its own unique flavour. But the essence of storytelling remains the same. This is true not just in Indian films, but in all of human expression. It’s simply the way we perceive and interpret things that varies.

Being a celebrity comes with lots of responsibilities, and of course, controversies and obstacles. How do you keep yourself motivated to sail through those murky waters?

I guess it’s just part of a celebrity’s life now. I’m still learning to accept it, because a couple of decades ago, it wasn’t so in-your-face. But now, it’s something I have to face every day. Over the past ten years, especially the last five, I’ve been figuring out how to navigate it. I’m not saying I’m above it — I struggle with it too. But you have to find a way to get through it.

Is there any motivation mantra that you keep on telling yourself to get going?

My motivation mantra is simple: the fact that people still talk about me means I’m still relevant, still ticking. That’s what keeps me going. While it’s not the ideal mindset, it’s the reality I remind myself of — “You’re still here, you’re still popular.” But honestly, it’s something I struggle with at times.

With the evolution of cinema, how do you feel about the changing trends in films and acting? How do you adapt to these shifts while maintaining your identity as an actor?

I try to work with young people — my directors are often young, and I enjoy hearing stories from new writers. I try to stay surrounded by younger talent, as it helps me stay connected to the evolving landscape of cinema. I also watch a lot of films and pay attention to what’s happening around me. It’s important to adapt and stay relevant, or else you will be wiped out!

You’re known for your impeccable sense of style both on and off the screen. What does fashion mean to you?

For me, fashion is all about comfort. I wear what makes me feel confident. When I’m abroad and see something I like, I just pick it up and wear it. At home, though, you’ll find me in a simple pyjama kurta — comfortable and relaxed (laughs).

Many celebrities today are creating their own fashion lines or collaborating with designers. Is fashion something you would consider exploring in a more professional capacity?

I hadn’t really thought about it until now, but since you mentioned it, maybe I should consider it. A lot of people tell me I have a good sense of style and that I wear nice clothes, so perhaps it’s something I should explore further.

According to you, what’s the meaning of success?

Success is invigorating and fulfilling — it brings happiness and boosts confidence. It means you’re relevant and people appreciate you. There are many ways to define success, but it can also lead to arrogance if you’re not careful, and that’s something to avoid. Because with success often comes failure, and you don’t want to be caught off guard by that. Success is powerful, but it also carries responsibility — the responsibility to maintain it and keep growing.

Do you mentor your sons or do you prefer to let them find their own way?

I believe mentoring happens naturally — it’s a give and take. We all learn from each other. I don’t want my son to become like me; I want him to be his own person.

When and where can we see you next on the silver screen?

I’ve just wrapped up a film with Sekhar Kammula, featuring Dhanush and myself, called Kubera. The shoot is complete, with just a bit of work left to finish. After that, I’m working on another project, Coolie, with Tamil director Lokesh Kanagaraj, alongside Rajinikanth. It’s a Tamil film, and I’m really looking forward to it. Additionally, I’m in the process of preparing for my upcoming Telugu film, which is currently under discussion.

Do we see you soon on OTT platforms as well?

I would like to explore OTT, but I’ve been searching for the right project for the past 2-3 years. I’m not interested in just doing another film for the platform; it has to be something unique where I can showcase a completely different side of myself. I believe the OTT space is only going to keep growing, and I’m excited about the possibilities it holds for the future.

Any messages for your fans?

Thank you for all the love and support over the years. It has been truly wonderful to entertain you all. God bless you.

OTHER SIDE OF NAG

Favourite travel destination?

A place where my friends are. I love travelling the world, but it’s never as enjoyable if you can’t share the experience with someone else.

Favourite food?

Nice Telugu annam with Telugu dishes home-cooked, especially by my mother.

Favourite childhood memory?

To go for shoots with my father.

On your father ANR.

A complete human being. A man who lived on his own terms.

On your wife Amala.

She is ethereal and grounded. And she keeps me grounded too.

On your son Akhil.

Akhil is boundless energy.

‘Naga Chaitanya is my guru’

Naga Chaitanya is actually my guru. He’s the one who’ll sit me down and say, “Calm down, why are you doing this? It’s not right.” He’s my go-to person for advice. He has a very practical mindset and always gives me thoughtful, well-explained perspectives.

On Sobhita Dhulipala.

I’ve known Sobhita for quite a while, even before Chaitanya met her. She’s a wonderful person — very kind and lovely. What I really admire about her is that she lives life on her own terms. She could have chosen to do many things, but she’s focused on doing what feels right for her. And she’s at peace with that — she’s content. I can see the deep bond and warmth between her and Chaitanya. Their relationship is truly healthy and beautiful, and I’m really happy for both of them, especially for Chaitanya.

Story by Reshmi Chakravorty